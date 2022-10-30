National

Govt School Teacher Molests, Assaults Student in UP

The incident was reported in Deoria where a government school teacher molested and assaulted the 15-year-old student.
Pratidin Bureau

A teenage school girl was allegedly molested by teacher and beaten when she protested against him in Uttar Pradesh. This was informed by police on Sunday.

The teacher was immediately suspended with immediate effect by the District Basic education Officer.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged against the teacher under relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

SP Sankalp Sharma said the 30-year-old teacher molested the girl on October 25 who was studying in the upper primary school located under the jurisdiction of Suroli police station.

He further said that when the victim protested, he would beat and threaten her.

The victim informed her family about the incident following which they registered a complaint with the police and the education department.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

