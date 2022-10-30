Govt School Teacher Molests, Assaults Student in UP

A teenage school girl was allegedly molested by teacher and beaten when she protested against him in Uttar Pradesh. This was informed by police on Sunday.

The incident was reported in Deoria where a government school teacher molested and assaulted the 15-year-old student.

The teacher was immediately suspended with immediate effect by the District Basic education Officer.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged against the teacher under relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.