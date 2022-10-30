Unhappy With Twitter Takeover? Jack Dorsey Has An Alternative

If you are not happy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and are looking for an alternative to the microblogging site, then there's good news for you.

As per People, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application.

A week before Musk took control of the company on Thursday, Dorsey announced that his decentralized social app Bluesky is seeking beta testers.

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," the company shared in a news release last Tuesday. "It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues.

"As we beta test, we'll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta," it added, sharing a link to sign up for the beta test's waitlist.