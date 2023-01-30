Adani Issues 413-Page Reply, Calls Hindenburg "Unethical"

In a 413-page response to the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani business interests, the Adani Group has attacked Hindenburg as "an unethical short seller".

The Adani report states that by "holding short positions" in Adani stocks, which simply put it is betting on the stock falling.

Hindenburg exposed its hand as it made huge money with the fall of Adani stocks immediately following the publication of the report on January 24.

In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie".

"The document is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive," the Adani Group's response said.

Adani Group, in its 413-page report, has also responded to all 88 questions raised by Hindenburg.

It went on to say the report by the US-based firm was intended only to create a "false market in securities" to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through "wrongful means at the cost of countless investors".