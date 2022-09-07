Gautam Adani to Receive USIBC Global Leadership Award

Gautam Adani - founder and chairman of the Adani Group, is set to be honoured with the USIBC 2022 Global Leadership Award on Wednesday. The announcement was made by the US Chamber of Commerce's US India Business Council (USIBC) on Friday, which said the award is in recognition of Gautam Adani's visionary leadership.

The Global Leadership Award will be presented to Adani at USIBC's India Ideas Summit on September 7 in New Delhi, it said in a statement.

Given annually since 2007, the Global Leadership Award recognizes top corporate executives from India and the US, who demonstrate an active and dynamic commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, it added.

Previous recipients of this award include Jeff Bezos, founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; Adena Friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq; Fred Smith, Founder and Chairman of FedEx Corporation; and Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra.

The US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit will be held on September 7.

This year's summit will feature External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The live streaming of the ceremony can be watched by clicking on the below-mentioned link.