Assam: Women Workforce in Britannia to be increased to 65%

The giant of Indian food industry, Britannia has stated that it will increase the women manpower in its Assam plant.

The company announced that the women workforce in the plant in Guwahati will be increased to 65 percent.

Britannia Industries Regional Manufacturing Head (East), Kishor Vinayak Kulkarni said that the company currently has 60 percent women out of the total employees engaged in the Assam plant in Guwahati.

“Women are an important constituent of our society as well as our company. We are steadily increasing the number of women employees at our manufacturing facility over the years,” Kulkarni told news agency PTI.

He added, “We are looking forward to closing the 2022 calendar year with 65 per cent women in our workforce.”

“The exact number of employees that we are going to hire during the year is difficult to say at this moment. As the production demand grows, the overall workforce capacity is set to grow. We are clear that women employees will be 65 per cent of the total workforce,” he said.

“Women in leadership roles have played an important role in facilitating a more inclusive environment, especially in manufacturing operations,” Kulkarni said.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the largest Greenfield manufacturing facility of Britannia Industries at Rampur in the outskirts of Guwahati in 2018.

Britannia Industries Ltd, one of the leading food companies in the country, has set up the manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 170 crore and it is the company’s largest Greenfield manufacturing facility in the country.

