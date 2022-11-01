Bullish Trend In Indian Markets Continue For 3rd Straight Week

The Indian markets continued on their rally on Tuesday as S&P BSE Sensex surged 374 points to 61,121.35 whereas Nifty 50 rose 133 points to 18,145.40.

Among the broad-market indices, BSE LargeCap surged 54 points to 7,051.06. Adani Enterprise, NTPC, Powergrid and Nykaa are some of the most active stocks on the index. About 263 points surge was seen in BSE MidCap with Delhivery, Adani Power, Voltas, Laurus Labs as some of the most active stocks on the index. BSE SmallCap went up 73 points to 28,891.11 with Renuka Sugars, Equitas, Infibeam, ITI, Orient Hotels and Unichem Lab being some of the most active stocks on the index.

The bullish trend in Indian stock indices continued for the third straight week as the benchmark index Sensex breached 60,000 after several weeks on Monday. The majority of the Asian markets rallied and traded in the green as investors cheered the news that the Federal Reserve would go slow on its rate hikes which are due to be declared. European markets also opened higher from the cues of the news of the Federal Reserve's dovish stand.

At 9.41 am, Sensex traded at 61,086.05 points, up 339.46 points or 0.56 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,121.70 points, up 109.50 points or 0.61 per cent.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Dr. Reddy's, NTPC, Divi's Labs, Adani Enterprises, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were the top five gainers this morning.