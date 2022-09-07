Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies of Heart Attack at 61

Karnataka Minister of Forest Department Umesh Katti died of a heart attack on Tuesday at the age of 61.

According to reports Minister Katti suffered chest pain at his Dollars Colony residence and collapsed. He was taken to Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru where he breath his last.

The minister was also in charge of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered his condolences to the death of the minister and said it is a huge loss for the state.

CM Bommai said, “I have lost a very close friend of mine. He was a brother to me. He had some heart issues, but we never thought he will pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up.”