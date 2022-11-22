India On Way To Become $40 Trillion Economy By 2047: Mukesh Ambani

India will be a USD 40-trillion dollar economy by 2047 and ranked among the top three economies of the world, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh D Ambani has said and identified Clean Energy Revolution, the Bio-Energy Revolution and the Digital Revolution as "three game-changing revolutions" that will govern India's growth in the decades ahead.

Addressing the convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) here on Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani said India is poised for an "unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities" during the Amrit Kaal, the 25-year period to 2047 when India will celebrate the centenary of its independence.

He said the three game-changing revolutions will together transform lives in ways unimagined.

"While the Clean Energy Revolution and the Bio-Energy Revolution will produce energy sustainably, the Digital Revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the Climate Crisis," he said.

"I am confident that you, the students of PDEU, along with lakhs of other bright young minds from across the nation, will leverage these revolutions to enable India meet its energy goals," he added.

Mukesh Ambani, who is President, Board of Governors of PDEU, said he was excited about the convocation ceremony.

"This batch of PDEU is graduating during a year that marks the beginning of India's Amrit Kaal. In our tradition, Amrit Kaal is regarded as the most auspicious time to start anything new. And each of you are starting your professional journey in this period. As the Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities," he said.

"From a 3 trillion-dollar economy, India will grow to become a 40 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world in your working life. In other words, a bright future beckons you. Be ready to step out confidently when opportunity knocks on your door," he added.

Mukesh Ambani said the university has made the students future-ready, because it researches and teaches "energy with a very comprehensive perspective".

He also had a word of advice for students, saying that in the era of 4G and 5G, there is no 'G' greater than "MataG and PitaG".

"Today is your day. The arc lights are on you. But standing in the wings are your parents and elders... it's a very special day for them too. They have waited eagerly to see you walk up to the stage and receive your graduation certificate. It has been their lifelong dream," Mukesh Ambani said.

"Don't ever forget the struggles they underwent and the sacrifices they made to bring you here. Their contribution to your success is immeasurable. Let me tell you something in your own lingo - the language of the youth. Nowadays, every youngster is excited about 4G and now 5G. But there is no 'G' in this world greater than Mata G and Pita G. They were, are, and will always remain your most dependable pillars of strength and support," he added.