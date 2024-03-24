India Extends Onion Export Ban Until Further Orders

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 (No. 22 of 1992), as amended, read with Paras. 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, the Central Government hereby amends Notification No. 49 dated December 7, 2023, regarding the export policy of onions," the notification read.