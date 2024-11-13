India Secures Top-10 Spot Globally in Patents, Trademarks, Designs

India has earned a place among the top-10 nations globally for all three major intellectual property (IP) rights — patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Tuesday.

The country saw a notable rise in trademark filings, ranking fourth worldwide with a 6.1% increase in 2023.

A significant portion, nearly 90%, of the trademark filings came from domestic entities, with sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and apparel driving much of the activity. The nation's trademark office now holds the second-highest number of active trademarks globally, with more than 3.2 million registrations, reflecting India's prominent role in global brand protection.

The data, published in the World Intellectual Property Indicators 2024 by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), highlights India’s growing influence in the global innovation landscape, showcasing its strides in IP development and protection.