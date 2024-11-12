India Ranks 6th Globally As Patent Filings Double In 5 Years

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in its latest annual report, praised India for recording the fastest growth in patent filings among the top 20 nations.

India has made remarkable strides in intellectual property (IP) filings, with a significant surge in patents, trademarks, and industrial designs between 2018 and 2023. According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, India's patent filings have doubled in this period, with the country now ranking sixth globally with 64,480 patent filings, a 15.7 per cent increase. This growth is largely driven by domestic innovation, reflecting India’s growing status as a global leader in intellectual property.



"India has exhibited a remarkable growth in the patents, designs & trademarks filings according to @WIPO Indicators 2024 report," said Piyush Goyal in a post on X, highlighting the country's upward trajectory in the global innovation landscape.

The Ministry also reported that India’s IP office ranks second globally in trademarks, registering a staggering 32 lakh trademarks in 2023. This marks a notable 60 per cent increase, underscoring the country's burgeoning IP sector. Additionally, India's Patent-to-GDP ratio has soared to 381 from 144 over the past decade, further illustrating the rise in domestic innovation.



"For over a decade now, the Modi government has nurtured a thriving ecosystem for innovation and IP protection. This has not only driven the country's ascent globally, but also fueled opportunities for our startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers," Goyal added, underscoring the role of the government in cultivating an environment conducive to innovation.



The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in its latest annual report, praised India for recording the fastest growth in patent filings among the top 20 nations. In 2023, India experienced a 15.7 per cent rise in patent filings, continuing a trend of double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive year.



India also made significant headway in the industrial design sector, ranking 10th globally with a 36.4 per cent increase in filings in 2023. This rise was driven by creativity in sectors such as textiles, accessories, tools, machines, and health and pharmaceuticals, which together account for nearly half of the country's industrial design filings.



The country’s rise in IP filings reflects a broader trend of growth in sectors such as health, agriculture, and clothing, where trademarks saw a 6.1 per cent increase in 2023, with nearly 90 per cent of filings coming from domestic entities. India’s rapid advancement in intellectual property signals its emerging role as a hub of innovation and creativity, further cementing its position in the global economy.