India Witnesses 16.5% Leap In Tea Production In Sept

The Tea Board of India on Sunday said the total tea production in the country is estimated to be 190 million kilogram (mkg) during September, as against 163 mkg in the year-ago month, which is a surge of 16.5 per cent.

The production of tea leaves by the largest producer among states, Assam, is estimated at 109 mkg in the reviewed month as against 92 mkg in the corresponding the previous year whereas West Bengal's production is pegged at 52.94 mkg in September, against 46.32 mkg in the year-ago period.

North India's production of tea is estimated at 166.75 mkg, against 142.56 in September the previous year. The production of tea leaves in the South is estimated to be 23.28 mkg, against 20.61 mkg in September the previous month.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) Chairman Nalin Khemani last week said that Assam tea industry faces the biggest challenge of stagnation in prices, coupled with high cost in production and low productivity.