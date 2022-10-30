Assam

Devotee Drowns While Attending Chhath Puja in Assam’s Barpeta

SDRF jawans recovered the body from the river.
An incident took place during Chhath Puja where a devotee drowned in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Manah River where the deceased, identified as Basudev Ghosh, came to attend Chhath Puja with his family.

Ghosh is a resident of Shakti Nagar in Barpeta Road.

SDRF jawans recovered the body from the river.

It may be mentioned that Chhath puja is being celebrated across Assam and few states of India on October 30 and 31.

Guwahati police on Saturday issued traffic advisories and restrictions were imposed from 1 PM on October 30 till the departure of the devotees from puja locations in the evening.

On October 31, the restrictions will be imposed from 1 AM and shall continue till the departure of the devotees from the puja locations.

