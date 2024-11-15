Indian Railways Hits 96% Electrification, To Export Diesel Engines to Africa

Indian Railways has reached a significant milestone with 96 per cent of its electrification now complete. As the country moves closer to full electrification, it is expanding its focus to international markets, with plans to export diesel engines to African countries. This initiative is aimed at addressing the increasing demand for reliable rail transport across the African continent.

Under this initiative, Indian Railways will export 20 diesel engines to Africa, specifically for use in steel and mining industries. The initial export order, valued at Rs 50 crore, will see the engines modified slightly to meet the specific requirements of African rail networks. These engines are expected to have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years. The order has been secured by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES).

The diesel engines are primarily intended for use in South African countries, where the rail network operates on the Cape gauge track, which is 1.06 meters wide, unlike India’s broad gauge of 1.6 meters. To ensure compatibility with the narrower tracks, the axles of the engines will need to be modified to reduce the distance between the wheels to the required 1.06-meter standard.

The task of redesigning the engines for the African market will be handled by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), responsible for the necessary technical modifications. A senior official at Perambur Loco Works confirmed that the required changes will be made at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Workshop in Kolkata, which is equipped to carry out these modifications.