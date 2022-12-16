Institution of Valuers to Expand Across Northeast India

Institution of Valuers (IOV), the pioneer organization in the field of valuation organised an awareness meeting regarding valuation and home loans.
The press conference was held at the Greenwood Resort in Guwahati on Friday.
“Indian Valuers Congress” (IVC) launched “ekta” software in association with Evalo, to bridge the supply-side gap for entry level jobs and digitalize all the 766 districts in India. The initiative is a step towards alignment of the valuation fraternity with “Skill India” and “Digital India” movements.
IVC is being held in Guwahati from December 16 to 18. This is with a view to not only reach that part alone, but also try and open gates for the South East Asian region.
This conference was being organised by IOV in association with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and IOV Registered Valuers Foundation (IOV-RVF).
As spreading awareness among the users of valuation services, adoption of new technologies and processes and regulation of the valuation professionals is the need of the hour in order to harmonize the valuation ecosystem, this year’s IVC deliberate on “Investing Resources for the Growth & Spread of Valuation Eco-System” expects to energise the movement towards stabilising the eco-system for penetration to benefit the society at large.
The main focus was on the following areas:-
1. Harmonising the Valuation Eco System
2. Growing Reliance on Valuation Professionals
3. Renaissance in the Valuation Education
4. Foreseeing future of Valuation Profession by frontline regulators
5. Cross Border Valuation Practice
6. Convergence of Standards, Compliance and Regulatory Guidelines
7. Case Studies on Importance of Documentation & Presentation
The topics for deliberation and selection of domain experts to dwell upon them are carefully chosen for IVC2022. These efforts are intended to ensure the Valuers fraternity to realize the central role envisaged for them and stand up and function in a manner that commands the confidence and goodwill of the stakeholders including the Government and the regulators.
Another important area for deliberations during IVC 2022 is the use of emerging science, technology and advanced tools along with statistical methods in the Valuation process by valuers’ fraternity which is a pertinent and immediate need of the hour.
Also, with the endeavour to promote and develop the valuation education, after IMPEX and DCF Technique of Valuation, two new courses Business, Intangible, and Financial Instruments Valuation (CBIFV) and Valuation Surveyor was launched during the 53rd IVC.
IOV & IOV RVF strongly believes that their efforts will go a long way in ensuring a bright and sustainable future for the noble Profession of Valuation, which has become indispensable in the emerging Economic sphere with the kind of response and support extended by the Valuers across India.