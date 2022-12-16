Institution of Valuers to Expand Across Northeast India

Institution of Valuers (IOV), the pioneer organization in the field of valuation organised an awareness meeting regarding valuation and home loans.

The press conference was held at the Greenwood Resort in Guwahati on Friday.

“Indian Valuers Congress” (IVC) launched “ekta” software in association with Evalo, to bridge the supply-side gap for entry level jobs and digitalize all the 766 districts in India. The initiative is a step towards alignment of the valuation fraternity with “Skill India” and “Digital India” movements.

IVC is being held in Guwahati from December 16 to 18. This is with a view to not only reach that part alone, but also try and open gates for the South East Asian region.

This conference was being organised by IOV in association with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and IOV Registered Valuers Foundation (IOV-RVF).

As spreading awareness among the users of valuation services, adoption of new technologies and processes and regulation of the valuation professionals is the need of the hour in order to harmonize the valuation ecosystem, this year’s IVC deliberate on “Investing Resources for the Growth & Spread of Valuation Eco-System” expects to energise the movement towards stabilising the eco-system for penetration to benefit the society at large.