Jio Unveils JioTele OS: Transforming Smart TV Entertainment in India

Jio has officially announced the launch of its next-generation Smart TV operating system, JioTele OS, designed specifically to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of Indian consumers. With the increase in connected TVs across India, estimated at approximately 35 million households, the demand for enhanced digital entertainment continues to rise. However, many users face limitations due to the restricted capabilities of their current connected TVs, including limited customization, access to regional content, and an overall lack of a premium viewing experience.

As a leader in digital connectivity and entertainment, Jio leverages its strong ecosystem of reliable connectivity and strategic content partnerships to introduce JioTele OS. This cutting-edge platform aims to redefine the entertainment experience for Indian households by providing a fast, premium, and content-rich Smart TV solution at an affordable price point.

Key Features of JioTele OS

AI-Powered Content Recommendations: JioTele OS offers personalized AI-driven content recommendations, ensuring users spend less time searching for content and more time enjoying it.

Smooth and Fluid Performance: The platform delivers lag-free 4K performance, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience.

Easy Access to Entertainment: With JioTele OS, users can effortlessly access a vast array of TV channels, cloud games, and OTT apps, and seamlessly switch between content—all with a single remote.

Regular Software Updates: JioTele OS will receive regular updates, ensuring compatibility with new apps, content formats, and evolving technologies.

Availability and Brand Partnerships

Starting February 21, 2025, televisions powered by JioTele OS will be available, debuting with prominent Smart TV brands including Thomson, Kodak, BPL, and JVC. Additionally, more brands are expected to join the lineup throughout 2025, providing Indian consumers with a wide selection of options.