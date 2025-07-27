LGBI Airport Logs 12,470 Flights, 1.8M Flyers in Q1 FY2025–26

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has demonstrated a strong operational performance in the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June 2025), posting significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic.

Advertisment

During the period under review, the airport managed 12,470 aircraft movements and 1.81 million passengers, registering 11.41% and 15.37% year-on-year growth respectively, compared to Q1 of FY2024–25. The highest single-day passenger footfall was recorded on 10 April 2025, with 21,594 passengers passing through the terminal.

The top three destinations by passenger volume remained Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, reaffirming strong interconnectivity with major metro cities.

Below is a detailed comparison of Q1 performance for FY2025–26 and FY2024–25:

Category Q1 FY2024–25 Q1 FY2025–26 % Growth Total Domestic ATM 10,961 12,232 +11.60% Total International ATM 232 238 +2.59% Total ATM (All) 11,193 12,470 +11.41% Total Domestic PAX 1,544,691 1,783,066 +15.43% Total International PAX 21,257 23,594 +11.00% Total PAX (All) 1,565,948 1,806,660 +15.37%

The continued rise in passenger and aircraft movement volumes underscores the success of recent operational enhancements and sustained collaboration with airline partners, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders.