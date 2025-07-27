Advertisment
LGBI Airport Logs 12,470 Flights, 1.8M Flyers in Q1 FY2025–26

LGBI Airport handled 1.8 million passengers and 12,470 flights in Q1 FY2025–26, marking 15.37% and 11.41% YoY growth, with Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru on top.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Guwahati Airport Hits 65.7 Lakh Flyers, 143% Rise in Intl Travel

FILE IMAGE

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has demonstrated a strong operational performance in the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June 2025), posting significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic.

During the period under review, the airport managed 12,470 aircraft movements and 1.81 million passengers, registering 11.41% and 15.37% year-on-year growth respectively, compared to Q1 of FY2024–25. The highest single-day passenger footfall was recorded on 10 April 2025, with 21,594 passengers passing through the terminal.

The top three destinations by passenger volume remained Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, reaffirming strong interconnectivity with major metro cities.

Below is a detailed comparison of Q1 performance for FY2025–26 and FY2024–25:

Category

Q1 FY2024–25

Q1 FY2025–26

% Growth

Total Domestic ATM

10,961

12,232

+11.60%

Total International ATM

232

238

+2.59%

Total ATM (All)

11,193

12,470

+11.41%

Total Domestic PAX

1,544,691

1,783,066

+15.43%

Total International PAX

21,257

23,594

+11.00%

Total PAX (All)

1,565,948

1,806,660

+15.37%

The continued rise in passenger and aircraft movement volumes underscores the success of recent operational enhancements and sustained collaboration with airline partners, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport