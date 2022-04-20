HAL, ASSC Organise Skill Development Conclave In Karnataka

A skill development conclave was organised on Wednesday by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Aviation Sector Skill Council (ASSC) at HAL Management Academy in Karnataka.

Topics ranging from 'India can be a global skills hub in aerospace technology', 'Post-Covid rebound in Indian aviation and carving skills for future' and talent resource challenges in drone technology and bridging the gap through skill India' were taken up during a panel discussion, reported ANI.

Speaking at the event, the former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr. K Sivan, called on HAL and ASSC to venture into areas other than aerospace with an aim to boost the upgradation to skills.

Sivan also presented the skill awards to various divisions of HAL during the event.