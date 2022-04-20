National

Centre Extends Ceasefire With Three Factions Of NSCN

The Ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed about the decision of the government.
Centre Extends Ceasefire With Three Factions Of NSCN
Ceasefire agreement between three factions of NSCN extended by a year | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The Central government announced on Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement with three factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were extended by another year.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed about the decision of the government.

Ceasefire agreements with the three factions, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango), have been extended by one year, the ministry informed.

A statement from MHA read, “Ceasefire Agreements are in operation between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).”

Also Read
PM Modi Inaugurates Several Projects In Gujarat

“It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022 to April 27, 2023 with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from April 18, 2022 to April 17, 2023 with NSCN K-Khango,” it added.

The agreements to extend the ceasefire were signed between both parties on Tuesday.

Notably, the three factions were formed after breaking away from the dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.

Also Read
India To Provide Sri Lanka With $500 Million Additional Assistance
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)

Related Stories

No stories found.