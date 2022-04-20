Centre Extends Ceasefire With Three Factions Of NSCN

The Central government announced on Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement with three factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were extended by another year.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed about the decision of the government.

Ceasefire agreements with the three factions, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango), have been extended by one year, the ministry informed.

A statement from MHA read, “Ceasefire Agreements are in operation between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).”