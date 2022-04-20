Centre Extends Ceasefire With Three Factions Of NSCN

The Central government announced on Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement with three factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were extended by another year.
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed about the decision of the government.
Ceasefire agreements with the three factions, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango), have been extended by one year, the ministry informed.
A statement from MHA read, “Ceasefire Agreements are in operation between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).”
“It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022 to April 27, 2023 with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from April 18, 2022 to April 17, 2023 with NSCN K-Khango,” it added.
The agreements to extend the ceasefire were signed between both parties on Tuesday.
Notably, the three factions were formed after breaking away from the dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.