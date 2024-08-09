Reliance Industries Cuts Down Workforce By 11% In FY 2023-24

Reliance Industries, which employed 3,89,000 people at the close of the 2023 financial year, has trimmed it down to 3,47,000. The decision has mostly impacted the retail sector, which saw a notable contraction. The retail division which once employed 2,45,000 people, has cut its workforce down drastically to 2,07,000 individuals. This comes at a time when Reliance has witnessed a slowdown in store openings and a decline in expansion efforts.