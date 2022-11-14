Rupee Tumbles 48 Paise to Close at 81.26 Versus Dollar

The Indian Rupee rallied during early session on Monday and depreciated 48 paise to close at 81.26 versus the US dollar, tracking the flat trend in Indian markets.

Forex traders said the sharp fall in the rupee after a promising start on Monday was due to a large part of India Inc purchasing dollars.

Dollar demand from corporates increased, with cautionary words on US inflation from a Federal Reserve official keeping the greenback firm. Traders also said rising crude oil prices also weighed on investor sentiments.

The dollar index climbed 0.75 per cent to 107.09. The US Dollar Index (USDX) is a relative measure of the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six influential currencies: The Euro, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, and Swedish krona.

In domestic markets, S&P BSE Sensex closed 170 points down at 61,624.15 level while Nifty50 ended with 20 points down at 18,329.15 level.