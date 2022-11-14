Police Ask Ethnic Groups to Call Off Nov 15 Assam Bandh

Assam Police on Monday issued a strong warning to the leaders of six ethnic groups and ordered to lift the Assam Bandh of November 15.

They warned that they will arrest the protestors who will take to the streets in the name of bandh and ordered to lift the bandh in the interest of maintaining an atmosphere of peace.

The police stated that calling a bandh is illegal and will face punishment if they violate court’s order.

Notably, Assam bandh was called on November 15 over ST status of the six ethnic groups called by Six Ethnic United Forum.

The police in a directive said that they had not allowed the bandh and the union will have to compensation if the bandh supporters damage any of the public properties.