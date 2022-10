Rupee Falls To Record Low, Slips Past 82 Mark Against Dollar

With increasing oil prices weighing on traders' sentiments, the rupee plunged to an all-time time low of 82.36 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday.

The traders are also monitoring US payrolls report which is expected today.

Depending on this, the US Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy could also be influenced. The rupee had closed at 81.88 in the previous session.

Government bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday, as concerns over debt supplies may resurface after weaker-than-expected demand at a debt auction on Friday. Bond prices and yields are inversely related.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six major peers, was little changed at 112.032 following a rally from a two-week low.