Manipur: Heroin Worth Around Rs 1 Cr Seized, 2 Held

In a major haul, police in Manipur apprehended two people for smuggling narcotics, officials informed on Friday.

According to reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs during which the two drugs smugglers were arrested from Manipur’s Kakching district.

Police seized heroin weighing 809 grams from the possession of the smugglers. The seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 1 crore, officials said.

They said that the vehicle was intercepted and searched at a checkpoint under Pallel police station during which the drugs were found concealed inside it.