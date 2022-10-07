Manipur: Heroin Worth Around Rs 1 Cr Seized, 2 Held

In a major haul, police in Manipur apprehended two people for smuggling narcotics, officials informed on Friday.
According to reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs during which the two drugs smugglers were arrested from Manipur’s Kakching district.
Police seized heroin weighing 809 grams from the possession of the smugglers. The seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 1 crore, officials said.
They said that the vehicle was intercepted and searched at a checkpoint under Pallel police station during which the drugs were found concealed inside it.
Police said that the vehicle tried to escape as it was asked to stop for checking.
However, they managed to pull the vehicle over and search it leading to the recovery of the drugs. They mentioned that the heroin was being transferred in 65 soap cases.
The seized contraband substances and the two arrested smugglers were then handed over to Kakching police for further investigation.