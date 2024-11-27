Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a cricketing prodigy who has taken the Indian cricketing fraternity by storm. Hailing from a humble background in Bihar, this left-handed batsman has displayed immense talent and determination from a young age. At just 13, he has already represented Bihar in domestic cricket, starred for India B in Under-19 tournaments, and secured a lucrative IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals. Vaibhav's inspiring journey from backyard cricket to the professional stage is a testament to his unwavering passion, his father’s sacrifices, and his ability to shine under pressure. This blog delves into his net worth, family, career highlights, stats, and fascinating biography.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Vaibhav Suryavanshi Other Name Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Profession(s) Cricketer (Batsman) Famous For Being the youngest player purchased in an IPL auction Date of Birth March 27, 2011 Age (as of 2024) 13 Birthplace Tajpur, Samastipur, Bihar Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Aries Religion Hinduism Caste Kshatriya Hobbies Swimming Marital Status Unmarried Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Cricketing Career

Attribute Details Domestic Teams Bihar, India B Under-19s, Rajasthan Royals Coach(es)/Mentor(s) Brijesh, Manish Ojha Batting Style Left-hand Bat Bowling Style Slow Left-arm Orthodox

Early Life and Family

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born in a modest family in Tajpur, Samastipur, Bihar. His father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, a farmer, recognized his talent when Vaibhav was only 4 years old and playing with a plastic ball. Determined to nurture his son’s abilities, Sanjiv built a backyard cricket area and later enrolled Vaibhav in a local academy in Samastipur.

Despite financial struggles, his father took him to better facilities in Patna, sold farmland to fund his cricketing expenses, and ensured Vaibhav received proper training. Vaibhav credits his father’s sacrifices and unwavering support as pivotal in his career.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Personal Life

Vaibhav is deeply dedicated to cricket and remains focused on honing his skills. Beyond cricket, he enjoys swimming and draws inspiration from legendary players like Brian Lara and Virat Kohli.

Career Highlights and Stats

Vaibhav’s journey to cricketing stardom began with standout performances in domestic tournaments. Here’s a detailed look at his achievements and records:

Milestones and Records

Under-16 Triumph: Excelled in U-16 trials and emerged as Bihar's top scorer in the Heman Trophy, with 800 runs in 8 matches. Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Scored 393 runs at an average of 78.60 in the U-19 competition. India B U-19: Participated in a Quadrangular series, scoring 53, 76, and 41 in key matches. Ranji Trophy Debut (2024): Made his debut for Bihar against Mumbai at just 13 years old. IPL Signing: Signed by Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 IPL auction for ₹1.10 crore.

Career Statistics

Format Matches Runs HS Average 100s/50s First-Class 3 187 89 46.75 0/2 T20s 5 122 54 30.50 0/1

Controversies

In 2024, Vaibhav faced allegations of age fraud, with some claiming he was 15 instead of 13. However, his father dismissed these claims, citing multiple bone tests conducted earlier in Vaibhav’s career.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Vaibhav’s estimated net worth is ₹2.5 crore (approx. $300,000), largely attributed to his IPL contract and match fees. Despite his success, he maintains a humble lifestyle, reflecting his grounded upbringing.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Inspiration

In an interview, Vaibhav shared his admiration for Brian Lara, saying,

“My idol is Brian Lara. I just love his 400 not-out innings. The best thing about him is his match-winning attitude. I want to dominate bowlers the way Lara did.”

Interesting Facts about Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav idolizes Brian Lara and often watches Lara’s iconic 400-run innings for inspiration. His father sold farmland in Motipur to fund Vaibhav’s cricketing journey. At the Rajasthan Royals trials, he hit three sixes to chase 17 runs in an over, impressing selectors. Vaibhav ended as Bihar’s top scorer in the Heman Trophy and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He debuted in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 13, making him one of India’s youngest first-class cricketers.

Conclusion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s story is not just about cricket; it is about dreams, perseverance, and the strength of familial support. From hitting plastic balls as a child to impressing IPL scouts with his batting prowess, he has come a long way in a short time. At 13, Vaibhav has already laid the foundation for what promises to be a stellar cricketing career. His journey serves as an inspiration to countless young talents across the country, proving that with hard work, dedication, and the right opportunities, even the most ambitious dreams can come true. The world of cricket eagerly awaits the next chapters of this young sensation’s story.

FAQs

