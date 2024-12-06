Youngest IPL Recruit Shines As India U-19 Romp To Asia Cup Final

India and Bangladesh have set up a thrilling final clash in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup after both teams secured emphatic victories in their respective semi-finals. While India eased past Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket triumph, Bangladesh dispatched Pakistan with the same margin in a one-sided encounter.

India’s semi-final win over Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was highlighted by a sensational knock from 13-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngest IPL recruit made a mark yet again, scoring a blistering 67 off 36 deliveries, leading India to comfortably chase down a 174-run target with more than 28 overs to spare.

After losing the toss and being put to bowl, India’s bowling attack dominated early. Chetan Sharma's fiery spell dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order, dismissing Dulnith Sigera (2) and Vimath Dinsara (0) in quick succession.

Despite a resilient 93-run partnership between Sharujan Shanmuganathan (42) and Lakvin Abeysinghe (68), Sri Lanka crumbled to 173 all out in 46.2 overs, with Ayush Mhatre and Kiran Chormale contributing crucial breakthroughs.

India’s chase began with Suryavanshi’s explosive start, complemented by Mhatre’s steady 27 in a 91-run opening partnership. Despite Suryavanshi’s dismissal, skipper Mohamed Amaan ensured a smooth finish, remaining unbeaten and sealing the win with a boundary.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Bangladesh maintained their title defense with a dominant victory over Pakistan. Maruf Mridha and Iqbal Hossain Emon ripped through Pakistan’s batting lineup, reducing them to a modest 116.

While Muhammad Riazullah (28) and Farhan Yousaf (32) showed some resistance, the rest of the lineup failed to capitalize. In response, Bangladesh’s captain Azizul Hakim led the chase with an unbeaten 61 off 42 balls, sealing the win with ease.

The stage is now set for a high-stakes final between India and defending champions Bangladesh. With both teams in formidable form, cricket fans can expect a thrilling contest in the quest for the Under-19 Asia Cup title.

