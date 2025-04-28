A Star is Born: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Quickfire 101 to Lead Rajasthan Royals to Victory

Rajasthan Royals (RR) delivered a commanding performance at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, overpowering Gujarat Titans (GT) by 8 wickets in a high-scoring encounter in IPL 2025.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Rajasthan faced a daunting target as Gujarat Titans posted a competitive total of 209/4. Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock, smashing 84 off 50 balls, while Jos Buttler contributed an explosive unbeaten 50 off 26 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan added a quick 39 at the top, but Rajasthan's bowlers, particularly Maheesh Theekshana and Sandeep Sharma, restricted Gujarat in the latter stages of the innings, preventing them from accelerating further.

Chasing a target of 210, Rajasthan Royals showcased fearless batting, with Yashasvi Jaiswal anchoring the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls. However, the night truly belonged to the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played an astonishing knock of 101 off just 38 balls. His blistering century, which came off just 38 balls, was the second-fastest in IPL history. With 11 boundaries and 7 sixes, Suryavanshi decimated the Gujarat bowling attack, taking the game away from them in a stunning display of power hitting.

Captain Riyan Parag added the finishing touches with a quickfire 32* off 15 balls, as Rajasthan Royals cruised to 212/2 in just 15.5 overs, securing an emphatic 8-wicket victory.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's remarkable knock was the highlight of the match, and Rajasthan's all-around performance solidified their position as one of the most formidable teams in IPL 2025.

