"Distinct Yet Connected- The Way Forward for Media"; says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Chief Guest Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrived at The Ashok this morning, delivered the keynote address, and officially inaugurated The Conclave 2025.

Gurudev Ravi Shankar congratulated the owner of Pratidin Media Network, Mr. Jayanta Baruah and the entire Pratidin family for expanding beyond their region and wished them greater success ahead. He said regional languages should be carried to other parts of the country to strengthen national integration, adding that the next edition of the Conclave should also be organised in South India.

Highlighting the significance of the Northeast, he said the region holds a sacred position in Vastu as Deva Moola- the place where Gods and Goddesses reside. “The Northeast is not just important geographically; in Vastu it is called Deva Moola, the place where divinity resides. It is a sacred land,” he said, stressing that the seven northeastern states play a crucial role in India’s development.

Speaking on the role of media, he underlined two key responsibilities: presenting facts truthfully and inspiring people to take constructive action. While facts can sometimes appear depressing, he said media houses can uplift society by taking up initiatives like tree plantation, social projects, and environmental care, which inspire youth towards a brighter future. He praised the resilience, talent, and energy of the people of the Northeast.

He mentioned that, except for Mizoram and Nagaland, all northeastern states have centers under his organisation. At the Bangalore center alone, nearly 300 youths from the Northeast are enrolled, excelling in sports and other fields. “Whenever they go for any competition, they bag all the medals,” he said, citing the example of children from Meghalaya. “They can even climb trees in no time. The Northeast is full of resilience, energy, and strength- an untapped talent waiting to shine.”

On the importance of media, he said it connects every aspect of life, spiritual, religious, economic, cultural, and even entertainment. With Pratidin TV now reaching viewers, he noted that visual media has become even more relevant today, as people prefer watching to reading. He stressed that media must earn the trust of the people by remaining neutral, and congratulated Mr. Jayanta Baruah for upholding this principle and providing reliable information, inspiration, and entertainment.

Addressing the mental health of journalists, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pointed out the stress that comes with the profession. Unlike other industries, he said, media deadlines cannot be delayed, as news loses its value once it is outdated. “News has to be very fresh, only then does it have life and value. It takes a tremendous amount of effort and stress on the minds of journalists,” he said, advising them to practice meditation and yoga to gain energy, focus, and enthusiasm.

He also raised concern about the growing issue of attention deficiency in society. Using a personal experience from a visit to schools in Washington DC, he recalled seeing children made to sit on gym balls instead of chairs because of restlessness. He described this as a sad reflection of how attention spans have declined. “Earlier, a person’s attention span was 30 to 40 minutes, but today it has dropped to just 30 seconds,” he observed, warning that such problems should not take root in India. He called for digital detoxing and greater focus on mental health.

Concluding his speech, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised Pratidin Media Network for its contribution to society and urged its team to continue their journey with greater purpose. He emphasised the importance of the four pillars of democracy—the government, judiciary, social or religious organisations, and the media, saying they must remain distinct yet connected to ensure balance.

He said India is a fortunate nation, blessed with diversity, heritage, and spiritual wisdom, and called on the youth to take active roles in journalism, anchoring, and reporting. He also encouraged the promotion of Northeast talent in the global entertainment industry.

Concluding his address on The Conclave 2025, he said it was fitting that the event was organised in the national capital, but it should also be taken to other corners of the country to strengthen cultural and linguistic connections. He once again congratulated the Pratidin Media Network and its owner Jayanta Baruah. “Such conclaves must reach every corner of India, carrying our culture and language to unite people. And next year, I will make it to Assam,” he assured.

