Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Inaugurates 'The Conclave 2025'; Jayanta Baruah Delivers Welcome Address

Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, inaugurated the 4th edition of 'The Conclave 2025' in New Delhi on Sunday, setting the tone for a day of ideas, dialogue and discussions.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Jayanta Baruah, Chairman and Owner of the Sadin-Pratidin Group. A large gathering of dignitaries, speakers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and media members witnessed the moment.

Delivering the inaugural address, Jayanta Baruah extended a warm welcome to the chief guest and all those present. He described Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s presence as “a blessing” and said it added a special meaning to the conclave.

“You have been a guiding light for millions across the world, spreading peace, harmony and universal brotherhood. On behalf of Pratidin Time, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and welcome to you,” he said.

Baruah reflected on the journey of 'The Conclave', which started in 2022. “Our vision was simple yet powerful- to create a platform where ideas meet action, where diverse voices come together to deliberate on the future of our beloved Northeast,” he said.

He noted that over the years, the conclave has grown into a space where challenges are not just discussed but solutions are sought collectively.

“The conclave is not just an event, it is a dialogue of solutions. As a responsible media group from the Northeast, it is our duty not only to highlight the issues faced by our region but also to actively seek pathways to growth and harmony through meaningful discussions,” Baruah added.

This year, 'The Conclave 2025' will focus on some of the most pressing issues of the region. Topics include Northeast borders, entrepreneurship, trade and commerce, politics, healthcare, and flood management, along with exclusive, in-depth interviews with key figures.

With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s presence, Baruah expressed confidence that the discussions would gain a deeper spiritual perspective.

“With Gurudev among us today, I am certain the conversations here will be enriched with his timeless wisdom, guiding us to look beyond conflict and differences as he speaks on world peace,” he said.

Baruah also underlined the importance of collaboration and dialogue. “To all our distinguished panelists and speakers, your presence is a testimony to our shared belief in dialogue as the cornerstone of progress. Let us spark new ideas for lasting collaboration and contribute to the vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and united India.”

Also Read: Pratidin Media Conclave 2025 Day 1 Live: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Opens The Conclave 2025