According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 14 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.
2 New Covid-19 Cases As Assam Reports 0 Deaths For 4 Days Running

Covid-19 Assam | REPRESENTATIVE

Pratidin Time

Assam on Sunday reported 2 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 77. The positivity rate stood at 0.30 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 14 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 657 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and both the cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (2).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 161 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,098. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.

