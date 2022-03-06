Assam Records 70% Voter Turnout At End Of Polls

Assam recorded 70 per cent voter turnout in the Municipal Board Elections till 8 pm on Sunday, according to the Assam state election commission.

Polls were held for 80 Municipal Boards that comprised of 977 wards across the state and concluded at 4 pm.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were submitted by the polling personnel at the strong rooms set up by the State Election Commission throughout Assam, reported ANI.

Notably, 57 of the 977 wards across the 80 Municipal Boards were declared uncontested and elections were held for 920 wards.

A total of 2,532 candidates were vying for votes in the civic polls. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded the maximum of 825 candidates which was followed by Congress with 706 and BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

Hiranya Kumar Sarma, the presiding officer at Kamrup’s Palashbari High School was quoted by ANI as saying, “The Municipal Board election was held peacefully.”