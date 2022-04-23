Concerns Amid Fresh Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Delhi

Delhi on Saturday logged a total of 1,094 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours amid a fresh surge in cases nationwide. According to the Delhi government’s health department, this is the most number of cases since February 10.
According to data from the health department, the national capital recorded 52 more cases than on Friday, taking the active cases in the city to 3,705, the highest since February 13.
Meanwhile, the case positivity rate stood at 4.82 per cent, higher than yesterday’s 4.64 per cent.
As many as 640 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 18,43,922.
Two patients lost their lives in this period, taking the death toll to 26,166.
Notably, India reported a total of 2,527 new infections and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of health and family welfare informed today.