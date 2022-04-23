Concerns Amid Fresh Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Delhi

Meanwhile, the case positivity rate stood at 4.82 per cent, higher than yesterday’s 4.64 per cent.

As many as 640 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 18,43,922.

Two patients lost their lives in this period, taking the death toll to 26,166.

Notably, India reported a total of 2,527 new infections and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of health and family welfare informed today.