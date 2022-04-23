IPL 2022: GT Hand KKR 4th Successive Loss, Move To Table Top

Despite late heroics from Andre Russell with the bat, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell to their fourth successive defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 35th match of this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having won the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bat first against a KKR team that started the tournament strongly, but have fallen behind in recent games.

Opening for GT, Shubman Gill, who had been in good form, was sent back quickly, having scored just seven runs. But his partner Wriddhiman Saha went on alongside the captain Hardik Pandya to give GT a good start.

Saha was dismissed having scored 25 runs with GT at 83 for the loss of two wickets. Pandya went on from there and played an excellent innings, scoring 67 runs. He alongside David Miller (27) put GT to a respectable position with KKR coming back with the ball. Towards the end, Rahul Tewatia added another 17 runs to the total to take GT to 156.

Andre Russell had a good outing even with the ball, picking up four wickets and giving away just five runs, after being given the final over, his only of the match, to bowl. Tim Southee was the other bowler who did well for KKR with figures of three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.

Both Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi proved costly, giving away 31 and 36 runs respectively and picking one wicket each. Sunil Narine, meanwhile, had a day to forget as he did not get a wicket and shipped away 31 runs.