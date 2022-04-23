National

J&K: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down On Eve Of PM Modi's Visit

Police had earlier informed that one Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in the encounter that had broken out in the evening, taking the number of terrorists killed to two.
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam ahead of PM Modi's visit | REPRESENTATIVE
Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Saturday that another terrorist had been gunned down in a skirmish that broke out in the Mirhama area in the Kulgam district.

Police had earlier informed that one Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in the encounter that had broken out in the evening, taking the number of terrorists killed to two, reported ANI.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police wrote, “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

According to reports, the counter terrorism operation is still underway in the region.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Union Territory to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 around 11.30 am.

Notably, this will be PM Modi’s first visit to the region since the abrogation of Article 370, granting special status to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid a beefed up security arrangement ahead of the PM’s visit, earlier on Friday, two Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed in the region. Police suspect this to be a part of a ‘big conspiracy’ to sabotage the PM’s visit.

