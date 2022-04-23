J&K: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down On Eve Of PM Modi's Visit

Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Saturday that another terrorist had been gunned down in a skirmish that broke out in the Mirhama area in the Kulgam district.

Police had earlier informed that one Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in the encounter that had broken out in the evening, taking the number of terrorists killed to two, reported ANI.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police wrote, “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

According to reports, the counter terrorism operation is still underway in the region.