COVID-19: 5 States Witness Surge in Cases, Centre Asks to Monitor Situation

The Union Health Ministry wrote to five states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, which are witnessing an upsurge in the COVID-19 cases.

The union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to continue surveillance and testing, as well as genome sequencing for prescribed samples.

The health ministry further asked these five states to monitor influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases, so that the infection spread can be tracked effectively.

According to the data being provided by the states to the Centre, 11 districts in Kerala, two districts in Chennai, six districts in Maharashtra, Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka, along with Telangana are once again witnessing a surge in Covid cases and positivity rates.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded at least 4,041 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585. The active cases also increased to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fatalities yesterday.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.