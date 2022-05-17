Covid-19 Cases Declining As India Reports 1.5K New Cases

India on Tuesday reported 1,569 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 16,400. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), fresh cases were detected from 3,57,484 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 84.44 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 2,467 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,25,84,710.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.04 per cent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent.