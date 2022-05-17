Guwahati: Jalukbari Police Detain 1 Peddler, Seize Heroin From Him

Guwahati police arrested a narcotics peddler from the Lachit Park area on Monday night and seized sizeable amount of drugs from his possession.

A team from Jalukbari Police Station under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) conducted the operation late last night.

Officials informed that as much as 32.01 grams of heroin, 74 vials, and two soap boxes were seized from their possession.

The arrested peddler has been identified as Animur Rahman, a resident of Garigaon near Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

Police also took into custody a mobile phone belonging to him and his two-wheeler. Further legal action has been initiated, they said.