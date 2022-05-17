Guwahati: Jalukbari Police Detain 1 Peddler, Seize Heroin From Him

Guwahati police arrested a narcotics peddler from the Lachit Park area on Monday night and seized sizeable amount of drugs from his possession.
A team from Jalukbari Police Station under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) conducted the operation late last night.
Officials informed that as much as 32.01 grams of heroin, 74 vials, and two soap boxes were seized from their possession.
The arrested peddler has been identified as Animur Rahman, a resident of Garigaon near Jalukbari area of Guwahati.
Police also took into custody a mobile phone belonging to him and his two-wheeler. Further legal action has been initiated, they said.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Police took to Twitter to inform about the bust, writing, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari PS arrested one Aminur Rahman of Garigaon at Lachit Park yesterday.”
“A total of 32.01 gms of Heroin, 74 vials, 2 soap boxes, 1 mobile & 1 Scooty were recovered from his possession. Legal action has been initiated,” they added.
It may be noted that on May 14, Guwahati police seized a huge consignment of drugs from a truck near Jorabat.
The team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak seized the drugs which had been smuggled in from a neighbouring state.