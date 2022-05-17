CBI Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations Of P Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at various residential and official premises of veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram across multiple cities.

According to reports, the probing agency is currently conducting searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

The searches at the premises of the former Union minister are reportedly being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram.

Fresh cases were registered against Karti Chidambaram over alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014.