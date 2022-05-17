CBI Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations Of P Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at various residential and official premises of veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram across multiple cities.
According to reports, the probing agency is currently conducting searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.
The searches at the premises of the former Union minister are reportedly being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram.
Fresh cases were registered against Karti Chidambaram over alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014.
The son of the Union finance minister at that time, Karti had been implicated in the high-profile INX Media Case by the CBI. He was alleged to have been involved in money laundering and irregularities in foreign exchange clearances given to INX Media group for receiving foreign investments in 2007.
The INX Media group, founded by media entrepreneurs Indrani Mukerjea along with husband Peter Mukerjea, allegedly violated foreign investment laws. They had permission to source foreign investments worth around Rs 4.62 crore but allegedly received funds worth Rs 305 crore.