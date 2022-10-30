Covid-19 Cases Dipping, India Reports 1,604 Infections

The country registered 1,604 new positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, released on Sunday. The active caseload currently stands at 18,317.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 crore till 7 am on Sunday, according to provisional reports. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,317, the ministry said, adding that active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent. As many as 2,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,04,933.