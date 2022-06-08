Covid-19 Cases In India Jumps 41% In One Day

India on Wednesday saw a jump of nearly 41 per cent in the daily Covid-19 count, logging as many as 5,233 new infections in the last 24 hours.
According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), daily Covid-19 cases rose by 1,519 or 41 per cent approximately after recording 3,714 cases nationwide on Tuesday.
The sudden rise in cases in believed to be due to the surge witnessed in Maharashtra with the state reporting 1,881 new cases of the coronavirus last evening, the highest since February 18, reported ANI.
The active caseload in the country now stands at 28,857 which constitute 0.07 per cent of India’s total positive cases.
Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates also witnessed a surge as the daily positivity rate stood at 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours and weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 up from 1.21 and 0.97 respectively on Tuesday.
According to data from the ministry, as many as 3,345 recoveries were also recorded during that time taking the total recoveries to 4,26,36,710. The recovery rate stood at 98.72 per cent.
Furthermore, 3,13,361 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed, adding that the cumulative tests count rose to 85.35 crores.
On the vaccination front, India has administered in excess of 194.43 crore Covid-19 jabs so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.