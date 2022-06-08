Covid-19 Cases In India Jumps 41% In One Day

India on Wednesday saw a jump of nearly 41 per cent in the daily Covid-19 count, logging as many as 5,233 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), daily Covid-19 cases rose by 1,519 or 41 per cent approximately after recording 3,714 cases nationwide on Tuesday.

The sudden rise in cases in believed to be due to the surge witnessed in Maharashtra with the state reporting 1,881 new cases of the coronavirus last evening, the highest since February 18, reported ANI.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 28,857 which constitute 0.07 per cent of India’s total positive cases.