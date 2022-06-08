Speed Limit Set On NH-37 Along Kaziranga NP For Animals' Safety

Several restrictions were imposed by authorities along national highway 37 that passes through the Kaziranga national park in Assam in view of the possible floods.

With the view of protecting the fauna of Kaziranga, the Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate has imposed restrictions including regulation of speed limits on the stretch.

The official order read, “During high flood season, the wild animals of the Kaziranga national park have a natural tendency to migrate for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills thereby crossing NH-37.”

“While migrating, there is every likelihood of wild animals falling prey to the hands of miscreants or meeting with accidents that may put the lives of passengers as well as wild animals at risk,” it added.

The order further stated, “There are sufficient grounds to regulate the speed of the vehicles and impose restrictions in the scheduled area, so as to protect human lives and wild animals.”