Covid 19

Covid-19 Cases Rise As India Logs 6,422 Infections In Last 24 Hrs

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,250.
India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE
India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

India on Thursday reported 6,422 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 46,389.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,14,692 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 89.06 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,250.

Moreover, 5,748 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,39,41,840.

Also Read
Religious Gatherings Held Across Assam On Mahapurush Madhabdev Tithi

Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.10 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.71 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.04 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 1.71 per cent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 215.98 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 31,09,550 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read
Tripartite Peace Agreement to be Signed with 5 Militant Outfits of Assam Today
COVID-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com