Tripartite Peace Agreement to be Signed with 5 Militant Outfits of Assam Today

A tripartite peace agreement is expected to be signed with tribal militant groups in Assam in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday (September 15) in order to maintain peace as well as law and order.

Top government sources told ANI that the agreement will be signed after 5 pm this evening at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The peace agreement is expected to be signed by the Central government, Assam government and five rebel outfits of Assam-- All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militants of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force and Adivasi People's Army, ANI reported.

Officials said the tripartite agreement is expected to be signed with these five tribal outfit groups which are currently under a ceasefire deal with the government. These Assam tribal outfit groups have been in a ceasefire after announcing the suspension of operation years ago and have been holding peace talks thereafter.

However, over a hundred cadres of these groups are now temporarily living in designated camps under the protection of the Assam police.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior officials in the Assam government will be present during the signing of the agreement. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials concerned will also be present during the signing of the agreement, which aims to bring peace to Assam and the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM will meet the members of the five militant outfits at Assam House this afternoon before heading to the Ministry of Home Affairs for signing the historical agreement.

Earlier, the Assam CM had held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups regarding the final settlement which is currently under a ceasefire.



