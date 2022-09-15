Religious Gatherings Held Across Assam On Mahapurush Madhabdev Tithi

Assam celebrates the Tithi of Mahapurush Madhabdev, a disciple of the great Sankardev on Thursday, September 15.

One of the most popular Vaishnav saints in Assam, Madhabdev is known as a saint-poet and author. He is famous for his compositions Namghosa and Bhakti Ratnavali, some of the most important spiritual works in Assam.

His virtues of aiming for the supreme truth and avoiding entanglement in fleeting pleasures are upheld statewide as philosophical teachings of great importance.

Mahapurush Madhabdev was a disciple of the great Srimanta Sankardev. Their meeting is termed a mystic event and a crucial juncture in the spiritual and religious history of Assam.