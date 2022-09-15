Religious Gatherings Held Across Assam On Mahapurush Madhabdev Tithi

Assam celebrates the Tithi of Mahapurush Madhabdev, a disciple of the great Sankardev on Thursday, September 15.
One of the most popular Vaishnav saints in Assam, Madhabdev is known as a saint-poet and author. He is famous for his compositions Namghosa and Bhakti Ratnavali, some of the most important spiritual works in Assam.
His virtues of aiming for the supreme truth and avoiding entanglement in fleeting pleasures are upheld statewide as philosophical teachings of great importance.
Mahapurush Madhabdev was a disciple of the great Srimanta Sankardev. Their meeting is termed a mystic event and a crucial juncture in the spiritual and religious history of Assam.
The great Vaishnavite saint is regarded as the propagator of Vaishnavism in the state and improving on the foundations laid by Sankardev.
He established ‘Satras’ across the state which to this date carry forward the ideas and have served as a foundation of thoughts and beliefs for centuries in Northeast India.
Madhabdev triggered a cultural renaissance establishing Satras, ‘Namghars’, introducing kirtans and ‘Borgeet’, which are among his prominent contributions. His tithi is observed annually on Bhadrapad Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi.
In that regard, religious gatherings have been organised across Assam with programmes scheduled to honour the great saint.