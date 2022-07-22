CBSE Declares Results For Class 12 Board Exams | Here Is How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 12 board exams held from April 26 to June 15.

With the results being declared, girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent. The overall pass percentage recorded among female candidates stood at 94.54 per cent, while among male candidates, it was recorded at 91.25 per cent, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent and 1.34 lakh scored above 90 per cent in the Class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.71 per cent compared to last year’s 99.37 per cent.

It may be noted that a total of 14,35,366 students had appeared for the exams this year out of whom 13,30,662 candidates secured passing marks, taking the pass percentage to 92.71 per cent.

Moreover, the highest pass percentage was recorded at 98.83 per cent in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram followed by 98.16 per cent in Bengaluru and 97.79 per cent in Chennai. The overall pass percentage in Delhi East and Delhi West stood at 96.29 per cent.