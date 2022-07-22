CBSE Declares Results For Class 12 Board Exams | Here Is How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 12 board exams held from April 26 to June 15.
With the results being declared, girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent. The overall pass percentage recorded among female candidates stood at 94.54 per cent, while among male candidates, it was recorded at 91.25 per cent, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent and 1.34 lakh scored above 90 per cent in the Class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.71 per cent compared to last year’s 99.37 per cent.
It may be noted that a total of 14,35,366 students had appeared for the exams this year out of whom 13,30,662 candidates secured passing marks, taking the pass percentage to 92.71 per cent.
Moreover, the highest pass percentage was recorded at 98.83 per cent in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram followed by 98.16 per cent in Bengaluru and 97.79 per cent in Chennai. The overall pass percentage in Delhi East and Delhi West stood at 96.29 per cent.
However, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest pass percentage of 83.71 per cent. Of the total candidates, 4.72 per cent students have been placed in the compartment.
The exams were conducted in two terms this year, that is, Term 1 and Term 2 with 30 per cent weightage coming from Term 1 and 70 per cent from Term 2.
CBSE will not be declaring a merit list in a bid to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students. In that regard, the board will also not be awarding first, second or third division to students.
However, it will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of the students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.
Students will be able to check their results on the official website: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
Students can also check their results on the DigiLocker or UMANG app.