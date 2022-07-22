Delhi LG Suggests CBI Probe Into Kejriwal Govt's Excise Policy

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes into the contentious new excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

A report from the Chief Secretary dated July 8 had established several violations of the established law “in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees,” a release from the Lieutenant Governor’s office said.

The report indicates “substantial” financial favours at the top political level, the Lieutenant Governor said, naming Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Saxena’s office said, “Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.”