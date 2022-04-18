4 Policemen Injured In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh

Four police personnel sustained injuries in a Naxal attack on a police camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, an official informed on Monday.

According to the official, Naxals opened fire on the police camp late on Sunday evening in which the four policemen were injured, rerported ANI.

The incident took place at the Jaigur Camp under the Kutru police limit in the Bijapur district of the state, informed Inspector General (IG) of police of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj.