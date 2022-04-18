Assam: At least 20 Killed in Storms, Lightning Strikes

At least 20 people killed in several incidents of severe storms and lightning strikes throughout Assam since late last month, said an official record.

As per the data shared by Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) GD Tripathi, 22 districts have reported storm and lightning incidents in 80 Revenue Circles in the last three days spanning over 1,410 villages impacting 95,239 people.

"Total of 20 deaths have been reported during this season due to storms and lightning, of which 19 deaths were reported in April (till April 17) and one in the last week of March,” Tripathy said.

Notably, an ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of deceased persons has been initiated and it will be completed soon.

Reportedly, 3,011 houses are fully damaged in Assam (Katcha= 2,974; Pacca=37) and 19,256 houses (Katcha=17,713; Pacca=1,543) have been partially damaged till April 16, the ASDMA report stated.

Meanwhile, two people have been killed in a storm while at least 50 were injured in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Sunday.

The deaths have been reported from Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1, Cooch Behar.

"Two dead and at least 50 injured in a storm in Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1 of Cooch Behar district," Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindra Nath Ghosh said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Also, a massive storm accompanied by heavy rain and hail damaged over 200 houses, including a church building in Mizoram's Kolasib and Mamit districts, an official said on Sunday.

No fatalities have so far been reported in the storm that hit the two districts late on Saturday, he said.

According to a preliminary report, at least 220 houses and the church building were damaged in Kolasib district, and about 18 houses in Mamit district near the Assam border, the official said.

