Covid-19: India Reports Over 9K Fresh Cases, Active Cases At 0.24%

India on Wednesday reported 9,062 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 1,05,058.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,64,038 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.10 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,134.

Moreover, 15,220 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,36,54,064.