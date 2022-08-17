Renewed Anti-CAA Protests Set To Take Over Northeastern States

After the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) called for large scale demonstrations, Assam is all set to see massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Wednesday.

Not only in Assam, but all the northeastern states will witness massive demonstrations, reports stated.

Meanwhile, apart from demands to repeal the controversial CAA, the students’ organization will also hold protests against the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) that has been imposed in several states of the northeast.

It may be noted that NESO had called for massive protests across the Northeast state headquarters on Tuesday.

Member organisations of NESO will hold protests in all the state headquarters starting today. The protest will also be held in order to draw attention to concerns prevailing in different regions of the north-eastern states.